Racing super fan moves to Indy, becomes ‘Yellow Shirt’

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A Michigan native and Indy 500 super fan moved to Speedway for the Month of May and became a “Yellow Shirt,” living out his childhood dream.

Sixty-year-old Ken Anderson went to his first Indy 500 in 1973. Although the weather only allowed him to see a few laps, one of the most defining moments of his life happened that day.

“I saw about a quarter lap of racing that year due to rain and accidents, but, I got to shake A.J. Foyt’s hand as he entered the pits that day, and it just did something,” Anderson said.

He still remembers the Rolex watch legendary Foyt was wearing that day.

Thanks to his dad, he has had tickets since then and has been to every race possible.

This year’s race is different, though.

Anderson is now retired, which has afforded him extra flexibility. With it, he packed his bags and moved to the Circle City for race month.

He is staying at an Airbnb tucked away on Speedway’s historic 15th Street.

Anderson took an extra step that allowed him to fulfill his childhood dream of being close to all of the racing action. He then signed up to become an Indianapolis Motor Speedway “Yellow Shirt.”

In the role, he was tasked with carrying on the brand of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” and keeping fans safe at all times.

One of the best perks, though, was his ability to get close to all of the action.

“It was a great experience,” Anderson said. “It gives you an even deeper dive into the access, which no fan could ever appreciate until they try it.”

Just as his dad passed tickets down to him, Anderson has loved getting to bring his 21-year-old son into the fun this year.