Tracking Friday night activity, stronger storms possible for Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After starting Friday dry, central Indiana saw some showers and storms develop and slide into the state in the afternoon hours.

Storm chances will be in play the rest of Friday.

The forecast then shifts to a split weather weekend, with a quiet Saturday preceding an active Sunday for the Indianapolis 500.

Friday night: Showers and storms will continue to be possible well into tonight.

A severe risk, in which much of the state remains under a Slight Risk (Level 2/5), is also still in play with damaging winds as the primary threat.

Lows will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: A few showers may linger into the early morning before lots of sunshine arrives for the rest of the day. Legends Days at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be a mainly dry and warm day with less humid air. Highs will get into the low to mid 80s.

Indy 500 Race Day: Remain weather aware on Sunday, especially for people heading to the Indy 500. We are eyeing two main rounds of storms. The first round of action will be in the morning to possibly early afternoon hours. This may cause the start of the race to be delayed.

The second round of activity may be more concerning. This will be carefully watched for the potential of severe storms. Timing will be the latter afternoon hours into nighttime. There is currently an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) of severe weather for pretty much the southern half of Indiana. All hazards are possible, and some storms may even turn significant. This risk may also increase further depending on Round 1’s evolution.

All in all, we STRONGLY recommend downloading the Storm Track 8 weather app and having safety plans in place.

Highs will get into the low 80s, and it will also be quite muggy and breezy.

8-Day Forecast: We’ll keep scattered rain and storm chances in the forecast through Memorial Day and Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. Wednesday will feature the coolest day of next week with highs only in the low 70s. Temperatures will slightly rebound in the back half of next week as May wraps up.