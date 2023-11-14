Remembering the impact of the Gettysburg Address 160 years later

Remembering the impact of the Gettysburg Address 160 years later

Chris Allen, serving as the Executive Director of The Lincoln Special, is commemorating the 160th anniversary of the Gettysburg Address this November 19th.

In 1865, during the passing of the Lincoln Funeral Train, President Lincoln’s body lay in state in Indianapolis, creating a lasting connection to our revered president.

To honor this historic event, The Lincoln Special is launching a statewide tour in Indiana, referred to as “roadshows,” to retrace the route of Lincoln’s funeral train in 1865, which originated in Richmond, Indiana.

This tour will encompass a total of 13 cities across the state.