‘Slamology’ automotive, music festival returns for 19th year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the biggest automotive and music festivals is back at Lucas Oil Raceway for its 19th annual celebration on Saturday and Sunday.

The “Slamology” event features the “latest and greatest” in customizing vehicles and car audio. The event is loaded with a car show featuring more than 1,000 custom vehicles, including the Flying Hydraulic Show and the Big Roundup Semi Show.

Adding to the entertainment will be music from several local artists playing country, metal, rock, electronic and hip hop. Visitors who’ve also watched “All Indiana” might recognize Saturday’s mainstage headliner, U.G. Skywalkin. The Indianapolis-based rapper has been a guest and performer on the News 8 show.

“Slamology” President Donnie Babb talked with “All Indiana” about some of the highlights that fans can look forward to. Babb also broke down what fans can expect from his 19th festival. He also talks about how much the event has grown since it first started.

Tickets are available online.