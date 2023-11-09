‘Speedvision’s Helping Hands Garage’ series to lend a helping hand

We were thrilled to have hosts Katie Osborne and Collete Davis from Speedvision’s Helping Hands Garage join us on All Indiana today to give us an exciting sneak peek of what’s coming up on the show.

With their passion for automobiles and a commitment to making a difference in the community, Helping Hands Garage is sure to deliver some heartwarming content in the episodes ahead.

Stay tuned as they rev up our screens with inspiring stories, expert automotive tips, and the incredible impact they’re making in the lives of individuals and communities alike.

It’s an episode you won’t want to miss!