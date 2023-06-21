Winner of ‘The Voice’ to headline Indy Music Fest

We are thrilled to announce that Josh Kaufman, the winner of the highly acclaimed competition show The Voice season 6, graced our studio Wednesday afternoon!

As excitement builds for his upcoming performance at the renowned Brown County Playhouse, which is set to take place this Saturday, June 24., Josh Kaufman’s visit is eagerly anticipated by fans and music enthusiasts alike.

Known for his captivating voice and incredible talent, Kaufman has captured the hearts of millions with his soulful performances.

With his arrival at our studio, we received an unforgettable preview of the magic he will bring to the stage this weekend.