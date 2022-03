All Indiana

WISH-TV team celebrates National Read Across America Day at Jeremiah Gray Elementary

"All Indiana" host Randall Newsome reading to students. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Wednesday marked “National Read Across America Day.”

All Indiana’s Randall Newsome and WISH-TV Daybreak’s Aleah Hordges participated in the day’s celebration in Perry Township by reading to some kids at Jeremiah Gray Elementary School on the city’s south side.

National Read Across America Day coincides with the birthday of Dr. Seuss, who wrote more than 60 children’s books.

Aleah Hordges reading to students. WISH Photo.

