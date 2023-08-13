All INdiana Politics: August 13, 2023

"All INdiana Politics" airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV. (WISH Image)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s episode of All INdiana Politics, News 8’s Garrett Bergquist sits down with Sen. Todd Young to discuss the defense bill, red tape being a major obstacle to chip factories, potential chip sites in Indiana benefitting, artificial intelligence regulations, applying existing privacy laws to A.I., Trump, and much more.

Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley is not seeing another term. Garrett Bergquist sits down with Rick Skirvin, who is the Republican nominee for mayor of Beech Grove. Skirvin discusses why he is running for mayor, his proposals for public safety, a youth diversion program, pressuring courts to prosecute gun crimes, tax revenue, bringing businesses to Beech Grove, and much more.

Last but not least, News 8 Anchor Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Destiny Wells and Republican Ali Bartlett, to discuss the controversy involving author John Green’s novel “The Fault in Our Stars” being moved from the young adult section to the adult section. The trio also discusses Jim Bank’s unprecedented endorsement by the Indiana Republican Party.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.