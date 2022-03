All Indiana Politics

‘All INdiana Politics’: Debate over the future of Indiana handgun permits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On the latest “All INdiana Politics,” News 8 looks at the political fight over a bill that would drop Indiana’s requirement for a permit to carry a handgun.

If Gov. Holcomb signs the handgun permit bill into law, will Hoosiers be less safe?

Plus, find out what Indiana’s congressional delegation thinks of Wednesday’s address to Congress by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.