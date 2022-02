All Indiana Politics

All INdiana Politics: Mike Pence’s next step, fight over the economy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week’s episode of “All INdiana Politics” focuses on the political fight over the economy and job growth versus inflation.

Plus, is former Vice President Mike Pence setting up for a run at the White House in 2024?

That’s all on “All INdiana Politics,” only on WISH-TV. Also, find WISH-TV’s new “All INdiana Politics” Podcast, a part of the All Indiana Podcast Network, at wishtv.com.