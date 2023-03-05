‘All INdiana Politics’: Rep. Jim Baird discusses contaminated landfill from Ohio entering Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, “All INdiana Politics” discusses the soil contaminated by last month’s train derailment in Ohio coming to central Indiana.

Republican rep. Jim Baird’s district includes his native Putnam County, which is home to a hazardous waste landfill that began taking shipments of the soil last week. Baird told News 8’s government reporter Garrett Bergquist that he was not made aware of the decision to ship the material to Indiana.

Baird has asked state officials to stop deliveries until the soil can be tested.

Also this week, social issues dominated the final days of the first half of the Indiana Legislator session. Senate leaders give their prognosis.

Lastly, the “All INdiana Politics” panel breaks down the week’s politics.