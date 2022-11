All Indiana Politics

‘All INdiana Politics’: US Sen. Braun talks about what to expect coming 2023,2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republicans had a huge night in Tuesday’s elections, but which party will control Congress remains uncertain. In Indiana, the GOP won all three statewide races, plus a second term for U.S. Sen. Todd Young.

On the latest “All INdiana Politics,” we talk with Indiana’s other senator, Mike Braun, about what to expect in 2023 and 2024.

Also, watch an interview with Indiana state Sen. Robin Shackleford, a Democrat who plans to run for mayor of Indianapolis in 2023.