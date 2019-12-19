Home/Business, Indiana News, Inside INdiana Business, Latest News, News/Applications open for student pitch competition

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has announced applications for this year’s Innovate WithIN pitch competition are now open to high school students statewide. The annual pitch contest allows students to compete for a $10,000 cash prize, $10,000 toward one year of in-state tuition, internship opportunities and mentoring services. 

Participants may work alone or in small groups to submit an innovative idea for a business, product, service or venture. Video pitch submissions of the ideas must be submitted by February 7. Those selected will move on to the second round: regional pitch contests that will be conducted from March 2-13. In the final round, students will be selected to compete as finalists in the state pitch competition in April. 

“Competitions like Innovate WithIN not only grow Indiana’s culture of innovation, but also empower our students to cultivate their entrepreneurial ideas in the classroom,” Governor Eric Holcomb said. “Through its unique partnership, Innovate WithIN is encouraging young Hoosiers to hone their creativity and critical thinking skills to come up with innovative solutions to 21st century problems. We’re excited to kick off the third annual pitch competition and can’t wait to see the game-changing ideas our students develop.”

A team of students from Rivet High School in Vincennes won the 2019 competition in April for its idea, LyfePack, which created a tech-integrated kevlar backpack that uses solar panels.

For more details, or to apply, click here

