Avon house fire leaves woman with severe burns

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A woman is in the hospital after suffering burns in a house fire in Avon.

Crews from Washington Township Avon Fire Department were called around 2:22 p.m. Thursday for a possible fire in the 900 block of Helm Drive, said Lt. Jerry Bessler with the Washington Township Avon Fire Department.

Crews arrived to find a female victim in the front yard with severe burns. She was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital. No condition was provided by Bessler.

The house was on fire, and crews were able to knock down the blaze in about 20 minutes.

The fire was concentrated in the kitchen, but the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews were also able to rescue the family’s dog from the house.

Wayne Township, Plainfield, Avon and Brownsburg fire departments all assisted.