Velvet Ice Cream celebrates 100th anniversary with new flavors, festival, and more

2024 is the 110th anniversary of Velvet and in celebration of the anniversary, Velvet is introducing a variety of new flavors!

These flavors will be available at their headquarters, Ye Olde Mill, which holds many flavors that you can’t find anywhere else!

The new flavors they’re releasing are: Midnight Munchie, Monster, Oatmeal Cream Pie and Anniversary Cookie!

Ben Mitchell, the Velvet Ice Cream Brand Manager, joined us Thursday morning to share more about these delicious flavors, but that’s not all!

Mitchell showed our hosts how to make a few fun ice cream dishes, including a S’mores Sundae, Strawberry Sundae Bites, and the Ye Olde Mill Banana Split.

The fun doesn’t stop there! Velvet is bringing back the Utica Sertoma Ice Cream Festival for Memorial Day Weekend 2024.

It’s happening May 25th to May 27th and of course, it’s taking place at the Ye Olde Mill.

All proceeds collected from the festival will benefit the Utica Sertoma Group, aiding senior citizens, schools, and the Utica community.

To learn more information about these new flavors, the festival, and more, visit the Velvet Ice Cream website and watch the full interview above!

About Velvet Ice Cream:

Ye Olde Mill, built in 1817, serves as the headquarters for Velvet Ice Cream in Utica, OH.

Hosting over 150,000 visitors yearly, it offers a charming experience, featuring Velvet Ice Cream and meals in a vintage ice cream parlor restaurant.

On 20 acres of scenic hills, it’s an ideal setting for various events like family outings, reunions, and weddings.

Open from May to October, it’s the perfect spot to create enduring memories.