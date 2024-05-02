Mother’s Day cocktail recipes with BeTini Spirits

Mother’s Day is right around the corner! What better way to celebrate that special lady in your life than with a few delicious libations?

Julie Stevens/Founder & Product Designer, BeTini Spirits, joined us Thursday morning to share some of her delicious and easy ideas using BeTini Spirits to make your mom feel special!

Aside from being a business owner, she’s also a mother of two!

Her entrepreneurship combined with parenthood have granted her the skills and knowledge to know exactly what a mother needs on this big day!

So, what are you waiting for?

Be sure to check out the full interview above for the secrets to creating the perfect cocktail using BeTini Spirits, and visit the BeTini Spirits website to find out more information!

About BeTini Spirits:

Julie Stevens is a multi-talented individual known for her expertise in design, entrepreneurship, and spirits.

She is the founder of BeTini Spirits, a luxury cocktail brand renowned for its innovative packaging and delicious cocktails.

Julie’s design portfolio spans various projects, including residential and commercial spaces, glassware, golf products, and packaging.

Her success in the spirits industry has earned her recognition, including the 100 Women to KNOW in America Award from J.P. Morgan Chase.