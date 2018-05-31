Body found at west side home leads to homicide investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a female was found dead Tuesday night at a residence on the west side, police said Wednesday.

On Thursday afternoon, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department clarified in a news release that the death is being investigated as a criminal homicide.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Ida Street before 9:30 p.m. on a report of a possible deceased person. They found a female with possible trauma to her body.

No additional information, including the identity of the female, have been released by authorities. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause and manner of death and will release the female’s age and name.

Anyone with information on the death should call the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.