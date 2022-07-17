Breaking News

3 people dead, 2 injured in shooting at Greenwood Park Mall

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Three people are dead and two people are injured after a shooting Sunday afternoon at Greenwood Park Mall Sunday according to the Greenwood Police Department.

One man died at the mall after being shot, according to the Johnson County Coroner’s Office. A second man and a woman died at local hospitals.

The coroner’s office is working to identify the victims.

The shooter, identified only as an adult male, also died.

A witness told News 8 that a 22-year-old Good Samaritan shot and killed the shooter during the incident. Police believe he used a lawfully-carried handgun to incapacitate the shooter.

Police indicated that the shooter was carrying a rifle with multiple magazines of ammunition through the mall’s food court before firing upon the mall crowd.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were sent to assist the Greenwood Police Department in responding to the shooting.

Police say both people injured in the shooting, including a 12-year-old girl, were in stable condition.

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers has released an updated statement on Facebook, stating that the shooter’s motive and identity are unknown. He also thanked the 22-year-old man for stopping the shooter.

via City of Greenwood – Mayor Mark W. Myers/Facebook

Leaders around Indiana have responded to Sunday’s mass shooting.

Governor Eric Holcomb:

“I am monitoring the ongoing investigation in Greenwood, where Indiana State Police are assisting local authorities. Lives were lost today, and I’m thinking about all the victims of this horrible incident, now and in the days and weeks to come.”

Senator Mike Braun:

“Praying for families of those killed in a senseless act of violence in Greenwood tonight, and grateful for the brave armed citizen who took action to stop the perpetrator and prevent further tragic loss of life.”

Senator Todd Young:

“Terrible news tonight in my home county. Praying for the victims of a shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. Thank you to our law enforcement officers who responded.”

Attorney General Todd Rokita:

“This senseless act in Greenwood is devastating. Hoosiers across the state are no doubt upset but also mobilized in care & prayer for their fellow Hoosiers. The bravery of the armed individual who took action to stop the shooter undoubtedly saved lives, and for that…I and many others are grateful.”

Greenwood Police have asked witnesses of the shooting to contact their department to assist in their investigation by going to the Greenwood Police Training Center at 736 Loews boulevard or by calling Johnson County dispatch at 317-364-6336.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information becomes available.