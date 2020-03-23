Allison Transmission employee ID’d as presumed-positive for COVID-10

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Allison Transmission said Sunday it has been notified that an employee has a presumed-positive case of COVID-19.

Claire Gregory, the company’s director of communications and media relations, said Allison is following protocols from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She said the affected worker was not in close contact with other employees.

“We are currently following our sanitization protocol as outlined with guidance from the CDC and we will quarantine anyone who may be determined to have been in close contact with the presumed positive employee,” Gregory said in an email to News 8.

“We wish a speedy recovery and strong health to that individual and their family,” she said in the email.

Allison employs more than 2,000 people in the city.

An employee notification shared with News 8 says the employee worked in the main cases area of Plant 6 near bay location R-81.

Allison Transmission remains open after major automakers last week closed their plants for extensive cleaning.