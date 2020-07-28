Best Buy to close stores on Thanksgiving, joining other major retailers

(WISH) — Best Buy announced Tuesday that all of its stores will close this year for Thanksgiving, according to a statement on its website.

The company says it plans to offer more deals earlier in stores and more pickup locations to ensure their online orders arrive on time.

“We can all agree that, so far, 2020 has turned out differently than what we might have expected,” Best Buy said in the announcement. “And now, the holiday season at Best Buy, including Thanksgiving Day, is going to look different, too.”

The chain says it online shopping can continue its website and app.

Best Buy joins other retailers like Walmart, Target and Dick’s Sporting Goods in making the decision to close on Thanksgiving.