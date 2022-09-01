Business

Bier Brewery is coming to Noblesville

The Indianapolis Bier Brewery location is seen on Sept. 1, 2022 (WISH Photo/Kyla Russell)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bier Brewery is opening its third and largest location in Noblesville.

The new location will be in the 1600 block of South 10th Street, south of downtown Noblesville.

According to the city government, the brewery will sit on 4 acres and will serve beer, wine, cider, cold brew coffee, wine slushies and food. It will also serve as a coworking office space.

Aside from the bar, the space will include a dog park, a kids playground, covered outdoor seating, a private room and a large outdoor green space with bike access to the Allisonville Road Trail.

Its operations will focus on working with the community and local farmers with an emphasis on sustainable environmental practices.

“We are very excited to be adding our third location in Noblesville,” director of sales and distribution Ryan Connor said in a statement. “The City of Noblesville has been a great partner and very welcoming to our ideas and goals. We are anxious to get started as soon as we tie up loose ends.”

The other two locations are at 5133 East 65th St. in Indianapolis and 13720 North Meridian St. in Carmel.