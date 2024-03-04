Brazilian immigrant turns love of racing into an Indianapolis mechanic shop

Dave Neves, owner of Dave’s Mechanic Shop in Indianapolis, examine the underbelly of a car on Feb. 27, 2024. (Provided Photo/Doug McSchooler via Mirror Indy)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — David Neves was down to his final $500.

It was 2020. Much of the U.S. was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic and he, like millions of others, lost his job as a fleet manager for a seafood distributor.

He should have had an easy time finding work. The São Paulo native had immigrated with a degree in information technology and a certification as a master mechanic from the IR Racing school in Brazil.

Neves faced one problem, though: He didn’t own a set of tools.

He decided to bet his remaining $500 on himself.

“There were days I had to pick between buying tools and buying food,” Neves told Mirror Indy.

First it was the minivan for $300. Then the Harbor Freight toolbox for $160.

He started a mobile mechanic business, looking through Indianapolis store parking lots and along highways for stranded drivers to help for a small fee.

Then, by the end of the year, he found his big break.

A big break

It started with a phone call.

Someone asked: “Hey, Dave, would you be able to fix a forklift?”

Neves responded: “If there’s a motor, I’m fixing it.”

Neves’ engines have won multiple races in Brazil — victories he commemorated by tattooing the gear stick from an Audi transmission he built on the back of his right hand.

Neves figured out how to repair the forklift. That success led to more business and a major opportunity from the customer, Phil Rollings.

“Phil told me, ‘You know what, I have a garage down the street. It’s full of trash over there. If you help me clean it up, I’ll let you use it for a couple months until you find somewhere else,’” Neves said.

Rollings said Neves’ positivity and honesty convinced him to help out the mechanic.

“He just seemed like a nice guy,” Rollings said. “He was fair with me, and I had a chance to help him, so I helped him.”

The West Indianapolis property had no power, no heat and was full of acres of trash. He worked on clients’ cars during the day and cleaned the property in the evenings.

By the end of 2021, he cleared enough space on the property to bring in more clients and establish his business: Dave’s Mechanic Shop.

“I starved for this business,” Neves said. “I know what I passed through to get here. I dedicated my life — my health — to this. This business is me.”

But that’s not the only thing that the end of 2021 had in store for Neves.

He also was able to get a loan to buy the property, he became a permanent resident and he even met his future wife.

Gaining credibility

Demand for his services grew, and Neves had to find employees to help keep up with the work while maintaining his own strict personal standards. Neves said he ensures his mechanics are formally trained.

“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of people that call themselves quote unquote mechanics,” Neves said. “Most of them just know how to change parts. They don’t kill the source of the issue. They just kill the symptom.”

He said he’s worked to earn the public’s trust by establishing his credentials with as many people as he can.

Dave’s Mechanic Shop is certified by the National Automotive Parts Association, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence and other organizations.

His shop is also one of a few in the state that are certified to repair Saab vehicles.

Helping the community

Neves struggled setting up a life in the U.S., but he said he doesn’t want other people struggling unnecessarily. Part of his business is set up to help westsiders who need a vehicle but don’t have much money.

“If you don’t have a vehicle, you’re naked here, right?” Neves said.

He buys some of the vehicles his clients have given up on and fixes them to resell nearly at cost.

The shop’s help has garnered the favor of many people living in West Indianapolis and those just passing through. Some customers expressed their thanks through online ratings, and others sent handwritten letters thanking Neves and his crew for their assistance.

“I just wanted to thank you again for getting my car up and running at full speed (we came in on limp mode) on July 20,” one letter reads.

Rollings, the man who gave Neves his first big break in the U.S., said he’s proud of what Neves has been able to do with the few opportunities that have come his way.

“He’s an exceptional person,” Rollings said. “He took a lot of risk and went through a lot of effort to do it. I think it’s pretty nice what he’s been able to do.”

Neves sees his community support as part of being a good neighbor here in the U.S. He’s also pursuing his American citizenship.

“The beauty of this country is that if you’re really dedicated, if you really put in the passion and hard work, it really pays off,” Neves said.

Hours and location

Dave’s Mechanic Shop, 601 1/2 S. Tibbs Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, check out the website.

