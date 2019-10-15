Downtown restaurant Acapulco Joe’s sold, to be renovated

Acapulco Joe’s was sold Oct. 14, 2019, and its new owner said the downtown restaurant will be closed for two weeks for renovations. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Acapulco Joe’s was sold Monday and its new owner said the downtown restaurant will be closed for two weeks for renovations.

The new owner is Ezequiel Fuentes. He also purchased all of the restaurant’s food and it will be donated to Second Helpings.

A news release said Fuentes plans to continue using iconic Acapulco Joe’s recipes, including the salsa.

More information about the reopening of the restaurant at 365 N. Illinois St. will be announced later, according to spokeswoman Susan Decker.

In March 2018, Alcapulco Joe’s owner Grant Redmond was severely beaten by a customer at the restaurant. As part of a plea deal, Maurice Dunlap was found guilty of beating Redmond and received a sentence of 34 years and 8 months in prison. Five of those years were to be spent in community corrections while another five were be suspended.