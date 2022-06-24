Business

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Kroger to add more electric vehicle chargers

Kroger, the largest supermarket chain in the nation, is adding more electric vehicle chargers.

Volta, which also announced its expansion plans Friday with Kroger, has already established chargers at 16 Kroger stores in Atlanta and Indianapolis.

Kroger currently has chargers in Indiana and other states.

1,4000 flight delays and 628 flight cancellations yesterday

Thursday marked another frustrating day of air travel in the U.S. with hundreds of cancellations.

FlightAware showed at least 1,400 delays and 628 cancellations.

Meanwhile, complaints by U.S. airline passengers are soaring as flight delays climb.

Flight complaints are up 15% over last year.

Wine pours at restaurants shrinking

Inflation has hit the bottle.

The New York Post reports all over the country, from taverns to fine restaurants, diners are doing double-takes as they receive reduced pours of wine at increased prices.

Some restaurant workers say they have been instructed to pour five ounces instead of the normal six.