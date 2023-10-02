General Motors furloughs 34 at Marion metal plant

The General Motors Metal Fabrication Division center in Marion, Indiana, is shown in August 2023. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

DETROIT (WISH) — General Motors said Monday it’s furloughed 34 of its approximately 717 workers at its Marion, Indiana, metal center.

It’s believed to be the first job action in Indiana as part of the United Auto Workers strike.

Also, 130 employees were furloughed at the Parma Metal Center in Ohio. That center employs 960 people

The furloughs are “negative ripple effects” from the United Auto Workers strikes at the GM Wentzville Assembly plant in Ohio and the GM Lansing Delta Township Assembly facility in Michigan, General Motors says in a statement.

The GM Marion Metal Center facility stamps parts for GM vehicles, including ones built at Wentzville Assembly.

The statement from GM adds, “At both plants, GM has worked to reduce this negative ripple effect from the strikes by temporarily shifting the impacted team members to other areas of the plant, but the upstream production impact from the strikes has reached a point where there is now no work available for these employees.”

Also, the statement says, “The affected team members are not expected to return until the strike has been resolved. Since we are working under an expired labor agreement, there are no provisions for company-provided SUB-pay in this circumstance.

“We have said repeatedly that nobody wins in a strike, and this is yet another demonstration of that fact. We will continue to bargain in good faith with the union to reach an agreement as quickly as possible.”

The UAW strike at GM, ford and Stellantis is in its 18th day. The UAW is striking at certain plants.

The union’s demands include pay hikes, job security, and retirement benefits.