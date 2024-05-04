Indianapolis is a historical home for Asian American and Pacific Islander businesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis is a historical home for Asian American and Pacific Islander businesses.

In coastal cities like New York, San Francisco, and Chicago, “Chinatowns” exist, but not in Indianapolis. President of Asian American Alliance Rupal Thanawala explains, “In many states and cities, Chinatowns really evolved because foreigners were not welcomed in the city. There were many neighborhoods that didn’t let them live there.”

Chinatowns became a safe haven from prejudice and racist laws. While these cities became magnets for Asians in the early 1800s, eventually they moved to Indiana. Originally from China, Moy Kee moved to Indianapolis in 1897.

He was the first citizen who had the right to vote and during that time not everyone was allowed to vote. Key opened up several businesses in the city. He is indiana’s first Asian American citizen. His face is plastered on the mural on Bicentennial Unity Plaza.

“He was the first citizen who had the right to vote and during that time,” Thanawala said. “Not everyone was allowed to vote. This is perfect timing since next week is election and to think at that time, 130-140 years back, a Chinese man could vote in the state.”

“Asian Americans make up 2% of Indiana’s population, and because Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are spread out throughout the state, there isn’t really an official hub,” said Thanawala.

Nicole Martinez-LeGrand, an historian and curator at Indiana Historical Society, pointed out that the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra used to be Bamboo Inn, a Chinese restaurant from 1918 to 1961.

“Right here in the middle right above the roof, there is a huge sign that says chop suey,” said Martinez-LeGrand. Martinez-LeGrand described it as a booming restaurant in a prime real estate. She adds that they contributed to the local economy, even donating war bonds during WWII. The restaurant flourished with white patrons especially during the height of the KKK. Martinez-LeGrand showed photographs of waiters, and on another image, white customers posing in the front of the eatery.

“I think its important to see themselves in history to see who is supporting them in history,” Martinez-LeGrand said. “It’s important to know it existed here on the circle, which is prime real estate at the time.”