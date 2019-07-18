Huggies puts dads on diaper boxes for first time ever

(CNN) — Diapers aren’t just a mom thing, they’re a dad thing too and Huggies has finally caught on.

The company is featuring dads front and center with babies in ads and packaging for the first time ever.

It’s quite a shift for the company that once got criticism for advertisements that portrayed fathers as disconnected from their kids.

There are seven different box designs in the new premium diaper line — three with men and babies and four with women and babies.

The new diapers deliver plant-based ingredients, leak protection and “ultimate softness.”

The diapers started rolling out to stores this month.

