Is A.I. the future of pets?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You have probably heard the phrase “dogs are a man’s best friend.” Now, it could be “A.I. is a man’s best friend.”

Artificial intelligence has been a major topic of conversation as it continues to advance and become integrated with everyday life.

If you grew up in the 90s, this may not be a wild concept. After all, we did have Tamagotchi.

These A.I. pets are a little more advanced than the pocket pets we had growing up.

Companies like Boston Dynamics have gone viral several times on social media with videos of their life like robot animals. Many of them can run, jump, and even follow basic human commands.

China-based company Unittree boasts a robotic companion named the Go1. It walks on all fours just like a dog or cat would, and has a following feature so you never have to worry about the robot running off.

According to the company website, there are other options, as well, like the Go2, which comes with a self-charging base for your A.I. pet.

Dr. Harvey Castro is a Dallas, Texas-based medical professional, and is an expert in A.I. in healthcare.

Castro says there are pros and cons to the possibility of artificial intelligence pets.

“While robotic pets offer continuous companionship, low maintenance, elimination of allergy exposure, and even mental health support, A.I. ‘companionship’ can also be limiting,” Castro said.

Castro added, “A.I. pets cannot replicate the complex and rich experience of caring for a real animal.”

He also says they may not be the best for people when it comes to being active. “Unlike real pets, A.I. pets don’t encourage owners to engage in physical activity, like walking or playing,” he said.

Castro also mentioned the potential risks related to data privacy and dependency on A.I. pets for companionship, which could lead to the neglect of real-life relationships.

“The long-term psychological and emotional effects of having A.I. pets, especially on children, are yet to be fully understood,” Castro said.