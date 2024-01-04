‘Loud budgeting’ trend challenges consumerism while controlling personal finances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Loud budgeting” is the newest trend on TikTok that is encouraging personal budgeting with transparency as a staple for 2024.

Lukas Battle is a TikTok content creator based in New York. He said the ever-increasing cost of living and the excessive consumerism in society encouraged him to start the trend.

“Loud budgeting” encourages people to make better decisions about what they spend their money on and to just politely say “No, thank you” to purchases and experiences that are out of their budgets.

“I feel like it’s like very difficult to be financially stable,” Battle said, “and I feel like it’s hard with inflation and housing and groceries, and what I was trying to say is be smart about your purchases.”

Much of what started the trend for battle was combating the social pressure surrounding going out and spending money. An issue that has landed countless young adults in credit card debt.

Battle originally debuted the concept of “loud budgeting” in another video trend called “2024 In – Out,” where creators tell TikTok what they believe is in style and what is out. Battle compared it to a new take on New Year’s resolutions.

His first “In” was the concept of “loud budgeting.” He followed it up with an example of what to say if you are practicing “loud budgeting.”

“Sorry, can’t go out to dinner,” Battle said in his “2024 In – Out” video. “Got $7 a day to live on.”

The original videos explaining “loud budgeting” have been on TikTok for less than a week and the concept has already taken off with dozens of videos responding to the originals.

The trend is challenging consumerism and frequent purchases of low-quality goods.

“Hyperconsumerism,” Battle said. “It’s so much but it’s such low quality, so I think it’s thinking about what you want to spend your money on.”

Battle said an important part of the “loud budgeting” approach is being transparent with friends and family.

“There’s always pressure to go do something,” Battle said, “and I think telling people ‘I don’t want to do that with my time or money,’ I don’t think that should be a bad thing or it should not be shamed or be (something to be) embarrassed about.”

Battle said the economic climate means it’s more important than ever to be realistic about what you can afford. “You kind of want to say ‘yes’ to everything, and I think it’s about picking and choosing and making sure you’re setting yourself up for the best situation for yourself,” Battle said.

Battle mentions that constant social media use can create a façade of what is achievable, and “loud budgeting” encourages people to just be realistic.

Something Battle clarified was that “loud budgeting” was meant to be a non-judgemental trend. He encourages people to not judge themselves or others for setting financial boundaries.

Also, people don’t need to giving up things that make them happy, but instead just take a harder look at what can be cut in the name of financial betterment.