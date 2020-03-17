Business

Macy’s closes stores due to coronavirus

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Macy’s is temporarily closing stores due to COVID-19.

All stores will be closed by the end of the business day Tuesday. Stores will be closed through the end of the month.

The company says that includes Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.

“The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores. We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work,” Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc., said in a statement. “During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites.”

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Federal government cracking down on coronavirus scams

I-Team 8 /

NYC is considering a shelter-in-place order

National /

US revises passenger safety rules for autonomous vehicles

Politics /

How to effectively work at home during coronavirus outbreak

Local /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.