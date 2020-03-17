Macy’s closes stores due to coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Macy’s is temporarily closing stores due to COVID-19.

All stores will be closed by the end of the business day Tuesday. Stores will be closed through the end of the month.

The company says that includes Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.

“The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores. We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work,” Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc., said in a statement. “During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites.”