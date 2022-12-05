Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

CVS testing system to fill prescriptions remotely

CVS Health is testing a system that allows pharmacists to process prescriptions in part remotely.

The company says filling prescriptions remotely could improve store working conditions and the experience for customers as the company grapples with a shortage of pharmacists.

The CVS initiative is a step toward pharmacists’ eventually carrying out crucial tasks, such as verifying pill counts in physical bottles, from remote locations.

Reports: Amazon, Apple resume advertising on Twitter

Amazon and Apple are planning to resume advertising on Twitter.

The developments follow an email sent by Twitter on Thursday to advertising agencies offering advertisers incentives to increase their spending on the platform, an effort to jump-start its business after Elon Musk’s takeover prompted many companies to pull back.

Study: Charging problems top reason phones break

A new study reveals the most common reasons why a smartphone needs to be trashed.

According to a study by Green Smartphones, the inability of a phone to charge is the top reason cell phones are trashed.

A broken touchscreen is the next most likely reason.

U.S. Rep. Mccarthy calls for “big tech” investigation

U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), minority leader of the House of Representatives, has called for an investigation into big tech companies like Facebook and Google following the new information about how top Twitter executives may have censored a 2020 expose on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

McCarthy also told Fox Business the security clearances of intelligence officials should be removed if they are using their positions to influence politics.

Army testing modified version of Canoo electric pickup

Canoo recently delivered a prototype of its new light tactical vehicle to the U.S. Army. It’s a modified version of Canoo’s electric pickup truck.

The LTV can be converted from a pickup to a flatbed truck, allowing it to carry construction material and tactical equipment.