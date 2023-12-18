Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Indiana home prices have doubled since 2013

Home prices in the Hoosier state have gone up by about 100% since 2013, according to new data from Zillow.

Idaho and Florida had the biggest price gains over the last decade with increases of more than 160%.

WeightWatchers targets weight loss medications

WeightWatchers launched a new program Thursday that targets consumers who use the highly popular weight-loss-related medications, marking its latest attempt to revive the brand.

It’s called the Weightwatchers GLP-1 program and it’s focused on diet and exercise along with the WW program.

Subscribers will have access to things such as daily nutritional targets, activity targets, a list of GLP-1 go-to foods personal coaching, and trackers for weight, activity, and food.

Congressional Budget Office forecasts 4.4% unemployment

A new CBO report forecasts a rise in U.S. unemployment from the current 3.9% to 4.4% by the end of 2024, signaling potential job losses for millions amidst a contracting gross domestic product.

The nonpartisan office said it expects weaker consumer spending into next year, as well as a contraction in nonresidential investment.

Older American workers now working more hours

A Pew Research study finds that older workers are working more hours and earning better pay than previous generations.

Roughly 1 in 5 Americans ages 65 and older were employed in 2023, four times the number in the mid-1980s. That tallies up to around 11 million workers and is on par with the number of those in that age cohort who were clocking in during the early 1960s.

Inflation, interest-rate hikes slow holiday party spending

Holiday parties are more subdued this year.

The Wall Street Journal reports that with companies feeling the effects of inflation and interest-rate hikes and others still stinging from layoffs earlier in 2023, many employers are taking a more muted approach to celebrations as some say making merry feels false.

Also, 55% percent of people polled said they weren’t planning to attend their company’s holiday party this year, according to a LinkedIn survey.