October 2023 real estate report

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to a report from “Talk to Tucker Realtors,” housing market prices have finally seen a decrease, the first drop since last winter.

F.C. Tucker Realtor, Dan Brown, joined Sunday’s Daybreak to share more information on the housing market.

Brown says that the higher interest rates have calmed the market, and it will continue to pull back toward more balance. Despite this, prices are expected to remain high due to the national housing shortage.

