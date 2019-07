INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Patriotism isn’t just about ad campaigns and marketing surrounded by flags and fireworks.

Jeep again tops the list as it has for several years as the most patriotic brand. The vehicle maker is seen as rugged and uniquely American.

Another uniquely American company, Disney, which ranked second on the list.

Four moved up a spot to number three and Coca-Cola came in at number four.

