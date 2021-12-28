Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

National gas price average drops by two cents

The national gas price average drops by two cents.

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.29, down two cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.25.

The average price in central Indiana is $3.02 a gallon.

Rent prices increasing by 16-21%

Rent prices continue to trend up across the U.S. as the end of the year approaches.

Apartment Guide says nationwide rent prices for both one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments have increased significantly year-over-year at 21.3 percent and 16.7 percent, respectively.

Indiana, overall, has an increase of 3 percent year over year.

The report said Indianapolis had a rent drop of 10 percent in the past year.

Both two-bedroom and one-bedroom apartment rents dropped.

Airbnb restricting some customers on NYE

Airbnb customers who don’t have a positive review history will be subject to New Year’s Eve restrictions.

Guests who do not have a positive review history on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations for entire homes.

When New Year’s Eve gets closer, Airbnb said it will “deploy more stringent restrictions on two-night reservations” in order to curb partying, which could include blocks for last-minute bookings in certain areas.

Olive Garden may discontinue Never Ending Pasta Bowl

One of Olive Garden’s most well-known promotions may never be returning.

According to recent reports, the Never Ending Pasta Bowl could be off the menu for good.

Darden Restaurants new CEO Rick Cardenas explained that the promotion wasn’t as profitable as previously believed.

Retired LEGO sets appreciate more than gold

Researchers at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics found retired LEGO sets appreciated in value 11 percent annually from 1987 to 2015 – more than gold, stocks or bonds.

Lego sets get pricier over time thanks to “high collectible value” combined with diminishing supply.