Carmel FD promotes fitness, healthy eating at elementary schools

Carmel FD promotes fitness, healthy eating at elementary schools

by: Katie Wisely
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Fire Department not only fights fires but works hard to promote fitness and health throughout elementary schools in the city.

Firefighters and new recruits spent Friday morning at Cherry Tree Elementary showing students how to do push-ups, jumping jacks and other cardio moves.

After the exercises, fire crews stayed with the students as they ate a healthy breakfast and discussed how to do the exercises at home and what healthy foods to eat.

News 8’s Katie Wisely was stopped by to check out the scene Friday morning.

