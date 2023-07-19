Carmel, Indianapolis mayors and sports mascots to appear at car wash fundraiser

(WISH) — People can get their cars washed in a Saturday fundraiser that will feature the mayors of Carmel and Indianapolis as well as mascots from local sports teams.

Crew Car Wash locations will donate half of the proceeds from $22 Ultimate car washes done from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Central Indiana. The annual fundraiser is called Crew for Kids.

Mayor Joe Hogsett, the Democrat mayor of Indianapolis, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. will visit the location at 4280 Lafayette Road. That’s southeast of Georgetown Road on the northwest side of the city.

Mayor Jim Brainard, the Republican mayor of Carmel, will visit the location at 10580 N. Michigan Road, which southeast of the 106th Street intersection. He will be there at a time to be determined between from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Mascots making appearances will include Nitro from the Indy Fuel minor league hockey team from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at 9550 Corporation Drive in Indianapolis near the I-69 and 96th Street interchange; and Rowdie from the Indianapolis Indians Minor League Baseball team from noon-1 p.m. at 14837 Thatcher Lane, which is at Village Park Plaza shopping center in Westfield.

The fundraiser was rescheduled for Saturday after a rainy day caused a postponement.

Crew Carwash has 44 locations in central Indiana. More information about the Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser is online.