CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – The Carmel Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman wanted for theft.

According to CPD, a female used a cloned debit card to withdraw money from an ATM in the 1400 block of South Range Line Road in Carmel on July 4 at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500.