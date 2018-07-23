Caught on camera: Brownsburg police seek suspect in thefts from vehicles

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) – The Brownsburg Police Department in a Facebook post has asked for the community’s help in identifying the subject in a video.

The subject was using the flashlight feature on his cellphone while looking in the windows of cars. Several vehicles were entered and property stolen included money, credit cards and cellphones.

Police did not indicate when the video was taken or the thefts occurred.

Anyone with information on the identity of the subject in the video was asked to call the detective on the case at 317-852-1109 ext. 2147 or email the detective at dstanford@brownsburgpolice.org.