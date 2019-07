INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Dick Wolfsie shares a special story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie made an interesting stop at the Smoking Goose, which specializes in slow cured and smoked meats, salumi and sausages from downtown Indianapolis.

Wolfsie fot a tour of the meatery and was later able to chow down.

