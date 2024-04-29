FPD: Target thieves arrested for stealing over $1K worth of items

Logo for the Fishers Police Department. (Provided Photo/Fishers Police Department via Facebook)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Three suspects were arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing over $1,000 worth of items at a Target in Fishers, police say.

The Fishers Police Department recieved a report of a theft in progress at a Target, 11750 Commercial Dr., just after noon on Friday.

According to a release on Monday, the suspect’s vehicle was leaving and headed toward Technology Drive as officers were arriving to the scene.

Responding officers pulled over the vehicle and detained three men. A female who was in the passenger seat climbed into the driver’s seat and sped away, police say.

Officers pursued the female driver and used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle. The female was subsequently detained.

Once all four suspects were in custody, officers searched the vehicle and found nearly 30 stolen items worth $1,275.25 and two illegally possessed handguns.

Three suspects were arrested and taken to the Hamilton County Jail on various charges. Police did not provide information on the fourth suspect.

The names of the suspects have not been released.