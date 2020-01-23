CM Buck announces leadership change

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based CM Buck & Associates is announcing new leadership and promotions. The company has a new president and chief executive officer after Dan Hall stepped down and handed the reins to a fourth generation, Steven Hall. Dan Hall served 31 years in leadership of the company.

“Since starting as an inside sales engineer in 1977, my entire professional path has been focused on growing CM Buck to be one of the Midwest’s leading manufacturers’ representatives for power and lighting systems as well as OEM solutions,” Dan Hall said. “I’ve worked hard to maintain the commitment to excellence and customer service my grandfather, Chauncey M. Buck, established in 1941, and my father, Denton Hall, continued to ingrain into the company culture. I look forward to watching CM Buck’s future growth and development under Steven’s leadership.”

Steven Hall has been involved in the business for over a decade, previously serving as corporate vice president, CM Buck Power Division vice president and OEM field sales engineer.

“Each generation of my family has taken what was previously built here and added to or grown our capabilities in new and exciting ways,” Steven Hall said. “As we’ve created new divisions and taken on additional responsibilities over the years, CM Buck has remained steadfastly committed to providing the highest levels of service and support to our partners across every industry. I can assure everyone that will never change.”

The company has also announced a new division, CM Buck Controls. The new division will be led by Mike Brubaker, who is a former associate principal of CM Buck Lighting. Clark Simpson has been named as the new division manager of CM Buck Lighting Division, after serving seven years in the division’s outside sales team.