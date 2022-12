News

Comedian Chris Porter brings laughs to Helium Comedy Club this weekend

His Top-Rated Comedy special, “Ugly and Angry” is still a viewer favorite on Netflix. You may also remember him from his third-place appearance on “Last Comic Standing.”

He’s a simple man in a complicated world creating gut-wrenching laughter from his own observations.

The master of the true standup experience, Chris Porter, joined us Friday on “All Indiana” ahead of his upcoming show “Upstairs at Helium.”

