Comedian Mike Epps shares his legacy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis actor and comedian Mike Epps shared why he bought up his childhood block during the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance breakfast on Tuesday.

Epps says has worked to revitalize part of the Kennedy-King neighborhood in Indianapolis where he grew up.

The actor says he is excited to give back.

“No matter where I go I’m still in Indianapolis. I travel all over the world, but I’m still in this city because this is the city that made me who I am and I’m dedicated to that,” Epps said.

Epps says he’s hoping to leave a legacy for the younger generations.