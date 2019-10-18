Congress backs naming Indianapolis post office for Lugar

WASHINGTON – JANUARY 26: Former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar (R-IN) speaks during a news conference January 26, 2005 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Lugar talked about the upcoming election in Iraq and the confirmation of Condoleezza Rice to be Secretary of State. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The naming of a downtown Indianapolis post office in honor of former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar has now been approved by both houses of Congress.

The U.S. House endorsed the proposal in a unanimous voice vote on Wednesday after the Senate approved it in July.

All nine of Indiana’s House members and both senators joined together on legislation naming the postal branch a few blocks north of Monument Circle in the city where Lugar was mayor before his 36-year Senate tenure. The proposal follows Lugar’s death in April at age 87.

Democratic Rep. Andre Carson praised the Republican Lugar’s bipartisan work, most prominently helping spur the post-Cold War dismantling of thousands of former Soviet nuclear weapons.