Coronavirus

Hamilton County Health Dept. virtual town hall to discuss children, COVID-19 after spikes in other states

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The first pandemic surge flooded Boston Medical Center with coronavirus patients: 229 at last springs peak, filling nearly two-thirds of its beds. This week, the Covid-19 count hit zero. (Photographer: Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – The Hamilton County Health Department is set to hold a town hall in order to answer questions about COVID-19 and children.

Specifically, the department will answer any and all questions parents may have about vaccinating their child against the virus.

The virtual town hall is scheduled for Thursday, July 22 at 6 p.m.

Two local doctors – a pediatric infectious disease expert and a pediatrician – will lead the discussion and answer questions.

To join the virtual town hall, click here.

The July 22 town hall comes as other states, such as Mississippi are seeing a spike in kids getting COVID-19.

The Mississippi state health officer says 7 kids are in the ICU. Two of them are on life support, because of a surge in Delta variant cases.

With great and personal apologies – MS with 7 children in ICU with 2 on the ventilator (life support). A hospital has corrected it's report to us from last evening. And yes – 7 children with COVID.



Please be safe and if you are 12 or older – please protect yourself — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) July 14, 2021

They shared on social media that nearly all cases in that state are the Delta variant.

Pretty much ALL cases in MS are Delta variant right now.



Vast majority of cases/hospitalizations/deaths UNVACCINATED



7% of deaths in vaccinated worrisome – we are allowing too much circulating Delta to reach our most vulnerable pic.twitter.com/h6QqICwhyX — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) July 12, 2021

Now people are being encouraged to get their COVID-19 vaccine if they’re eligible. The health officer says the majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are from people who have not gotten their shot.

According to the CDC vaccine tracker, Mississippi ranks last in people who have received at least one dose.

In Indiana, health officials are also pushing for people to get vaccinated.

Hamilton County leaders said almost 69% of people in the county ages 12 and older are vaccinated, however, that number is much lower when you look at specific communities.

Therefore, the Hamilton County virtual town hall will answer questions.