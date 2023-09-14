Indiana dashboard adds 37 COVID deaths, 7,855 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday, Sept. 12. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 25,420 on Tuesday from 25,383 on Aug. 29. That’s an increase of 37.

The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,252 on Tuesday from 1,247 on Aug. 29. That’s an increase of 5.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana rose to 2,105,286 on Tuesday from 2,097,431 on Aug. 29. That’s an increase of 7,855.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 47 hospital admissions and 329 emergency room visits on Tuesday. That’s up from the Aug. 29 figures of 35 hospital admissions and 290 emergency room visits.

IDOH says 3,865,977 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.6% of the total population.

A total of 992,414 Hoosiers were up to date on vaccinations through Tuesday.

More Indiana information, including interactive graphs, can be found online.