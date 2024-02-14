Indiana dashboard adds 66 COVID deaths, 5,763 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health has released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday, Feb. 13. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 26,285 on Tuesday from 26,219 on Jan. 30. That’s an increase of 66.

The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,502 on Tuesday from 1,469 on Jan. 30. That’s an increase of 33.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana rose to 2,194,098 on Tuesday from 2,188,335 on Jan. 30. That’s an increase of 5,763.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 60 hospital admissions and 317 emergency room visits on Tuesday. The Jan. 30 figures were 66 hospital admissions and 279 emergency room visits.

IDOH says 3,866,697 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 54.8% of the total population.

A total of 988,826 Hoosiers were up to date on vaccinations through Tuesday, the state’s website says.

More Indiana data on the coronavirus can be found online.