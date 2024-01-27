Flu easing in Indiana? 66 deaths so far this season

(Photo Illustration by Philip Dulian/picture alliance via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s flu season may be easing.

The state added 6 new deaths in numbers released Friday, bringing the season total to 66. Five of those new deaths happened last week.

Three of those total deaths have been people under the age of 25.

Two counties have recorded more than five flu deaths: Lake (9) and Porter (6).

The CDC lists Indiana’s flu virus activity in the moderate range, the third straight week virus activity has declined.