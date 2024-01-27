Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Flu easing in Indiana? 66 deaths so far this season

(Photo Illustration by Philip Dulian/picture alliance via Getty Images)
by: Brady Gibson
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s flu season may be easing.

The state added 6 new deaths in numbers released Friday, bringing the season total to 66.  Five of those new deaths happened last week.

Three of those total deaths have been people under the age of 25.

Two counties have recorded more than five flu deaths: Lake (9) and Porter (6).

The CDC lists Indiana’s flu virus activity in the moderate range, the third straight week virus activity has declined.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

CDC looks into US deaths...
Health Spotlight /
Doctors: King Charles’ prostate problem...
Health Spotlight /
Man killed by IMPD had...
I-Team 8 /
Man sentenced to 10 years...
Crime Watch 8 /
School buses, police escort traveling...
Indiana News /
More parents financially supporting adult...
All Indiana /
Imani Winds: An essence of...
All Indiana /
The Dandy Warhols: 30 years...
All Indiana /