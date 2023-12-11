Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Respiratory infections, flu lead to visitor restrictions at Riley Hospital for Children

Sign outside Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A surge in respiratory viral infections and the flu among children led a downtown Indianapolis children’s hospital on Monday to initiate visitor restrictions.

Riley Hospital for Children will begin the visitor restrictions at 9 p.m. Monday.

The restrictions are expected to remain in place until respiratory illnesses drop, which usually happened in the spring.

The hospital, part of IU Health, says these are the restrictions:

  • Only parents or legal guardians and four adults identified by parents/legal guardians will be
    allowed.
  • Maternity patients are allowed to have six designated adult visitors.
  • No visitors younger than 18 will be allowed to visit, including siblings. Exceptions can be
    made in certain cases and will be at the discretion of the unit manager.
  • Any person showing signs of illness should not visit until they are healthy.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indiana dashboard adds 55 COVID...
Coronavirus /
Holocaust survivors will mark Hanukkah...
National News /
23-year-old arrested after man found...
Indiana News /
Man arrested following Anderson felony...
Indiana News /
Teachers have been outed for...
News /
Microsoft to include labor unions...
Business /
Man imprisoned at 16 for...
National News /
House Speaker Mike Johnson pursues...
Political News /