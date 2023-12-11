Respiratory infections, flu lead to visitor restrictions at Riley Hospital for Children

Sign outside Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A surge in respiratory viral infections and the flu among children led a downtown Indianapolis children’s hospital on Monday to initiate visitor restrictions.

Riley Hospital for Children will begin the visitor restrictions at 9 p.m. Monday.

The restrictions are expected to remain in place until respiratory illnesses drop, which usually happened in the spring.

The hospital, part of IU Health, says these are the restrictions: