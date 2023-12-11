Respiratory infections, flu lead to visitor restrictions at Riley Hospital for Children
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A surge in respiratory viral infections and the flu among children led a downtown Indianapolis children’s hospital on Monday to initiate visitor restrictions.
Riley Hospital for Children will begin the visitor restrictions at 9 p.m. Monday.
The restrictions are expected to remain in place until respiratory illnesses drop, which usually happened in the spring.
The hospital, part of IU Health, says these are the restrictions:
- Only parents or legal guardians and four adults identified by parents/legal guardians will be
allowed.
- Maternity patients are allowed to have six designated adult visitors.
- No visitors younger than 18 will be allowed to visit, including siblings. Exceptions can be
made in certain cases and will be at the discretion of the unit manager.
- Any person showing signs of illness should not visit until they are healthy.